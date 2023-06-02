Nopetro, NOVA Turn Focus to Renewable Natural Gas

NOVA Infrastructure has partnered with Nopetro Energy to create a renewable energy platform focused on renewable natural gas and biofuels called Nopetro Renewables.

As a part of the transaction, Nopetro Renewables will construct one of Florida’s first landfill-gas-to-RNG facilities, in Vero Beach, Fla.

“Our joint venture will generate significant ESG benefits to all stakeholders, as both compressed natural gas (CNG) and RNG assets play a key role in reducing carbon emissions and facilitating the energy transition,” says Chris Beall, founder and managing partner of NOVA Infrastructure.

Nopetro was founded in 2007 with the goal of displacing petroleum consumption with natural gas fuel. Led by Jorge Herrera, the company currently operates 16 CNG fueling facilities, where it serves government, waste, and industrial customers.

“We’re thrilled about the growth opportunities presented with this partnership,” Herrera says. “NOVA’s experience and relationships in the environmental services industry and its strong investment record are all tremendous value-adds to our platform.”