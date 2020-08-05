Noodoe, Morgner Power Group Enter Strategic Partnership

Noodoe, a company that specializes in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, has partnered with Morgner Power Group (MPG) to facilitate smart EV charging stations and technology in the U.S.

The announcement was made by Jennifer Chang, CEO of Noodoe. The agreement gives Morgner’s Power Group access to Noodoe EV Level 2 and DC fast-charging stations and Noodoe’s EV OS network platform.

“Our partnership with MPG represents a red-letter day in the history of Noodoe. MPG specializes in ambitious development, but with sustainability always top of mind. Their engineering, design and installation prowess is second to none. We’re proud to work with them to deliver environmentally sound EV charging solutions and our Noodoe EV OS to their clients,” says Chang.

“The technology, along with our Noodoe EV chargers, will empower MPG customers with ‘extreme automation,’ enabling operators the lowest possible operating costs. Controlling and running all EV charging stations, Noodoe EV OS fully automates everything – 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic peak-hour price adjustment, automatic transaction billing, auto payment processing, auto bank transfers, infrastructure diagnostics and intelligent energy management. Operators can generate revenues automatically and continuously,” she adds.

MPG’s recent projects include the rooftop solar POV installation at Los Angeles Mission Community College and the LA Metro solar roof installation at two MTA bus divisions. The company works with municipalities, energy utility companies, schools, hospitals, military bases and commercial facilities. In addition to EV charging stations (EVCS) and EV supply equipment (EVSE), Morgner delivers fully integrated power management solutions including on and off-grid solar photovoltaic (PV) systems.

