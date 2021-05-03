NJ ZIP Adds GreenPower Electric Vehicles to Approved Vendor List

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc. says its entire EV Star lineup – including the EV Star, EV Star ADA, EV Star CarGo, EV Star CarGo Plus and EV Star CC – is now eligible for the New Jersey Zero-Emission Incentive Program (NJ ZIP).

NJ ZIP is a new $15 million pilot voucher program that supports businesses and institutions purchasing new, medium-duty zero-emission vehicles that will operate in the greater Newark and greater Camden areas. The pilot is funded by proceeds allocated to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) for the purposes of reducing harmful emissions, especially in communities disproportionately impacted by transportation emissions, and creating economic opportunity within the state. The program will provide vouchers with base values ranging from $25,000 to $100,000 per vehicle.

“We applaud New Jersey for offering the most aggressive zero-emissions incentives in the country and we see many other states and municipalities following suit with similar programs coming to market in the near future,” says Brendan Riley, president of GreenPower. “The EV Star platform is the perfect fit for the region because of their duty cycles, route requirements and the EV Star’s versatility. Whether an operator is delivering cargo or passengers, we can deliver now.”