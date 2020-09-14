NJ TRANSIT Board Approves Electric Bus Infrastructure Project

The NJ TRANSIT board of directors has approved the Electric Bus Infrastructure project contract for the Newton Avenue Bus Garage in Camden, N.J., renovating the facility for the installation of eight electric vehicle chargers.

The infrastructure project focuses on supporting the operation of NJ TRANSIT’s first battery-powered commuter vehicles – eight battery-electric buses that will be put into revenue service in mid-2021.

“Aligned with Governor Phil Murphy’s Energy Master Plan, the contract authorized by our board helps bring New Jersey one step closer to achieving the state’s goal to transition to 100% clean energy by 2050,” says Kevin Corbett, president and CEO of NJ TRANSIT. “It also aligns with NJ TRANSIT’s new 10-Year Strategic Plan, NJT2030, and our 5-Year Capital Plan, which both identify and prioritize the need for bus garage modernization to underpin an all-electric fleet by 2040. NJ TRANSIT remains wholly committed to electrification and moving toward a zero-emissions fleet.”

In January, Murphy signed legislation establishing goals to increase the use of zero-emissions vehicles in New Jersey:

-By Dec. 31, 2024: at least 10% of new bus purchases will be zero-emission buses

-By Dec. 31, 2026: at least 50% of new bus purchases will be zero-emissions buses

-By Dec. 31, 2032: 100% of new bus purchases will be zero-emissions buses

Scalfo Electric Inc. of Vineland was awarded the contract of $3.235 million to renovate the Newton Avenue Bus Garage with electric vehicle charging stations and other associated infrastructure modifications.

Photo: NJ TRANSIT’S 10-Year Strategic Plan, NJT2030