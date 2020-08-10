Nikola Receives Battery-Electric Truck Order From Republic Services

Nikola Corp., a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, has received a minimum order of 2,500 electrified refuse trucks from Republic Services, expandable up to 5,000.

The order is to begin full production deliveries in 2023 with on-road testing likely to begin in early 2022. The refuse trucks are anticipated to carry up to 720 kWh of energy storage. The electric platform is expected to offer up to 150 miles for 1,200 trash cans on a single charge. The zero-emission trucks are expected to outperform diesel or natural gas options in horsepower and torque.

“Nikola specializes in heavy-duty, zero-emission Class 8 trucks. The refuse market is one of the most stable markets in the industry and provides long-term shareholder value,” says Trevor Milton, founder and executive chairman at Nikola.

“The Nikola Tre powertrain is ideal for the refuse market as it shares and uses the same batteries, controls, inverters and e-axle. By sharing the Tre platform, we can drive the cost down for both programs by using the same parts. You couldn’t pick a better partner than Republic Services,” he adds.

The powertrain software will be limited to 1,000 hp and is expected to outperform current diesel and natural gas competitors. The new platform can give refuse trucks nearly three-times the hp of natural gas and diesel options, giving operators the ability to go up hills with full loads without issue – a challenge natural gas vehicle manufacturers have been working to solve.

Republic Services notes that it is the second-largest recycling and solid waste provider in the U.S. and is recognized for providing environmentally responsible, sustainable solutions to its customers.

Photo: Phoenix-based Republic Services has placed an order for 2,500 battery-electric waste trucks with Nikola Corp.