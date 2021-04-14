Nikola, Partners Enter Letter of Intent to Develop Hydrogen Infrastructure, Fueling Solutions

Nikola Corp., a designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles, IVECO and OGE have entered into a letter of intent to establish a business structure for transporting hydrogen via pipeline networks from production sources to hydrogen fueling stations in support of fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

The collaboration is being launched with the intent to further define and formalize the roles and responsibilities of the parties and the required collaboration governance to enable the execution of objectives to be stated in definitive agreements.

“OGE is committed to establishing a pipeline infrastructure to transport hydrogen from production sources to critical exit points of distribution,” says Dr. Thomas Hüwener, CTO of OGE’. “We are proud to play an essential role in enabling fueling station development through our network capabilities and in working towards decarbonizing the economy.”

The primary focus of the collaboration is to further develop hydrogen fueling solutions in Germany in support of the European commercial transportation system and to work with industry partners to install safe, reliable and cost-effective storage and fueling locations for FCEVs.

Photo Source