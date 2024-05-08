Nikola Opens Second HYLA Hydrogen Refueling Station in Southern California

Nikola Corporation, a provider of zero-emissions transportation, energy supply and infrastructure solutions via the HYLA brand, has opened its latest HYLA high-pressure modular hydrogen refueling station and facility in Southern California.

Situated near the Port of Long Beach at 2267 West Gaylord Street, this new station commenced operations May 4, 2024. This launch is another milestone in Nikola’s strategic plan, aiming to establish a network of up to nine refueling solutions by mid-2024, with a total of 14 operational sites slated for completion by year-end. These include a combination of HYLA modular fuelers and partner stations such as FirstElement Fuels’ in the Port of Oakland.

Complementing the infrastructure is Nikola’s commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience, offering round-the-clock assistance through dedicated HYLA ambassadors and operation technicians, ensuring seamless and efficient fueling.

“We are thrilled to inaugurate our second HYLA hydrogen refueling station in Southern California, marking a significant stride toward sustainable transportation,” says Ole Hoefelmann, president of Energy. “Our heartfelt appreciation extends to the city of Long Beach and the Long Beach Fire Department for their instrumental role in realizing this vision. With multiple stations in the pipeline this year, we are steadfast in our mission to pioneer zero-emission trucking solutions and drive positive environmental impact.”

Through alignment with notable industry partners, Nikola is actively securing its hydrogen supply chain and expanding its HYLA refueling infrastructure to support increased demand.

The HYLA refueling network plans to offer a diverse portfolio of refueling solutions to Nikola’s hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and other Class 8 customers, including modular and permanent HYLA stations and partnerships with public truck stops. This expansion includes a recent 10-year agreement with FirstElement Fuel for a hydrogen refueling station in Oakland, Calif.