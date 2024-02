Nikola Opens First HYLA Hydrogen Refueling Station in Southern California

Nikola Corporation, a provider of zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions via the HYLA brand, has opened its first HYLA hydrogen refueling station in Southern California. Featuring an advanced modular fueler, the station at 2445 East Guasti Road in Ontario, Calif., represents the latest phase in Nikola’s commitment to providing hydrogen refueling solutions for Class 8 trucks.

The Ontario station can fuel up to 40 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 trucks daily. This station is part of a strategic plan to establish up to 60 hydrogen refueling solutions in the coming years, with nine planned to be in place by the end of second quarter 2024.

Nikola will provide 24/7 support with on-site HYLA ambassadors and operation technicians, ensuring a seamless and efficient fueling experience for its customers.

“We are thrilled to open the first HYLA hydrogen refueling station in Southern California, marking a significant milestone for Nikola and offering convenient access for our customers,” says Ole Hoefelmann, president of Nikola Energy. “Easing the transition to a zero-emission trucking future and prioritizing access to a hydrogen solution network is our top objective, and we’re just getting started. Once the nine planned solutions are in place by mid-2024, Nikola will have established one of the world’s largest heavy-duty hydrogen refueling networks, providing customers accessibility at their current locations and along their planned routes.”

Working alongside industry leaders, Nikola is securing a robust hydrogen supply chain and refueling infrastructure to support its growing customer base. The continued development of the refueling ecosystem is anticipated to further facilitate the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks and contribute to the decarbonization of transportation.

The HYLA refueling solutions network will offer Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and other Class 8 customers flexible refueling options, including modular and permanent HYLA stations, customer-owned facilities and partnerships with public truck stops. Part of this network includes the recently announced 10-year agreement with FirstElement Fuel for a hydrogen refueling station in Oakland, Calif.