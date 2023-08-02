Nikola/HYLA Awarded Additional Funds for Hydrogen Refueling

Nikola Corp., via the HYLA brand, says it has received an additional $16.3 million in grants to support the buildout of seven open-network hydrogen refueling stations.

Nikola has now received a total of $58.2 million in awards, which includes the recently announced $41.9 million Trade Corridor Enhancement Program (TCEP) grant award, collectively representing six hydrogen refueling stations located along California freight corridors within the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD), San Diego County Air Pollution Control District, and Mojave Desert AQMD.

The recent awards include:

EnergIIZE West Sacramento California Energy Commission: $3.3 million

Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee: $1.6 million

SacMetro AQMD: $7 million

South Coast AQMD: $4.4 million

The additional awards build on the strategic partnership with Voltera to develop up to 50 HYLA stations throughout North America over the next five years.

To support and achieve this growth, HYLA is also developing a fleet of hydrogen mobile fuelers to provide Hydrogen Flex Fueling (H2F2).