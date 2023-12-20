Nikola Corp, FEF Team Up to Advance Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure

Nikola Corporation, a provider of zero-emissions transportation, energy supply and infrastructure solutions via the HYLA brand, and FirstElement Fuel (FEF), a supplier of hydrogen refueling station solutions, have formalized a definitive 10-year agreement to refuel Nikola’s hydrogen fuel cell electric truck at FEF’s hydrogen refueling station in Oakland, Calif.

This collaboration unifies their commitment to driving the widespread adoption of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and marks a significant step toward a greener and more sustainable tomorrow.

Under this strategic partnership, FEF is appointed as an authorized Nikola Fueling Solutions Partner. This collaboration enables Nikola customers to access fueling services at the new FEF multi-use heavy-duty truck station situated strategically near the port in Oakland, Calif. The station, which uses FEF’s proprietary design, anticipates a fueling capacity of approximately 200 trucks per day, and will have the world’s first heavy-duty truck H70 fast-fill lane for efficient hydrogen refueling. The station received funding from the California Energy Commission under the NorCal Zero Project.

This agreement aligns seamlessly with Nikola’s initial truck launch strategy, concentrating on the deployment of its zero-emissions trucks in areas adjacent to maritime ports throughout California and serves as the first of many partner stations to come.

“FirstElement Fuel is a recognized leader in hydrogen vehicle fueling in California, and the Nikola team is inspired by the immense possibilities created by this agreement,” says Joe Cappello, Nikola’s president of Energy. “Our customers now have access to fuel at FEF’s first heavy-duty site in Oakland, Calif. With additional stations planned, this signifies a powerful synergy between Nikola and FEF, driving us toward a shared vision of a future with cleaner and more sustainable solutions.”

The Oakland station’s fast-fill lane is a prime example of the synergies between Nikola’s advanced truck technology as well as FEF’s station capabilities and demonstrates Nikola’s commitment to enabling the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles in Northern California. Nikola plans to utilize several paths to achieve a network of up to 60 stations in the coming years, including mobile and permanent HYLA branded stations, customer-owned stations and new and established public truck stops via Nikola’s fueling station partner network.

Two fueling solutions locations are slated by the end of 2023 — one HYLA branded fueling station in Ontario, Calif., and the FEF Oakland location. Several additional fueling solutions locations are planned by the close of Q2 2024.

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to transform the transportation industry and we are proud to play a role in powering Nikola’s innovative hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks,” says Joel Ewanick, founder and executive chairman of FEF. “We are confident the synergy between our shared expertise and vision will help to reshape the landscape of clean and sustainable transportation, driving toward a future powered by hydrogen.”

FEF is installing a number of hydrogen refueling stations capable of fast-filling for Class 8 trucks. This strategic initiative with Nikola will enable an acceleration of FEF’s commitment to building hydrogen infrastructure to serve transportation hubs in areas where clean solutions are imperative.

Nikola plans to develop a series of new hydrogen fueling locations under the brand name HYLA throughout Southern California in the coming months followed by Northern California to support the recent launch of the Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric truck. Supplementing these stations will be a network of hydrogen fueling solution partners that will create additional hydrogen fueling opportunities for Nikola customers.