Nikola Expands Sales and Service Dealer Network

Nikola Corp., a designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles, fuel-cell electric vehicles and energy infrastructure solutions, has added Alta Equipment Group to its dealer network for its Class 8 truck sales and service coverage.

Alta Equipment Group is representing sales and service locations in New York, New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania and other New England region areas.

“Alta Equipment is an exceptional addition to our already impressive list of 116 dealer locations within the Nikola sales and service dealer network,” says Pablo Koziner, Nikola’s president of energy and commercial. “The Nikola partnership should complement Alta’s history of battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell technology via their materials handling business and add to its growing eMobility vertical by fulfilling its long-term commitment to clean technologies.”

“We are excited to partner with Nikola, an industry pioneer in the electric commercial segment, and are ready to begin delivering superior service to Nikola customers in the northeast U.S. territory,” says Ryan Greenawalt, CEO of Alta Equipment Group. “We view the Class 8 market as having strong long-term potential and an excellent fit with our commercial vehicle eMobility growth strategy.”