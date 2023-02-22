Nikola Announces Fourth HYLA Hydrogen Refueling Station

Nikola Corp. says it is planning its HYLA brand’s fourth California hydrogen refueling station, to be located in West Sacramento.

The company says this facility will support both Nikola’s truck demand (the Class 8 Nikola Tre hydrogen electric vehicle), as well as third-party heavy-duty hydrogen electric vehicles.

“The first four stations in California are intended as part of Nikola’s energy strategy to support hydrogen electric truck demand,” says Nikola’s Carey Mendes. “Our recently announced hydrogen energy brand, HYLA, is dedicated to solving the complex challenges that the mobility and hydrogen industry have faced for decades by offering integrated mobility solutions, including the trucks and energy supply. The HYLA hydrogen refueling stations, along with a comprehensive energy supply, will provide our customers the support needed to seamlessly transition their fleets to zero-emissions.”

The Nikola Tre hydrogen electric vehicle is eligible for the California Air Resources Board Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project program. This approval enables customers to access a point-of-sale incentive starting at $240,000 and ranging up to $288,000 per truck.

Nikola anticipates that its HYLA brand will have 60 hydrogen stations in place by the end of 2026.