NGVAmerica’s Annual Industry Summit Transitions Online

NGVAmerica says its annual industry summit – NGV20 – will transition to an online format for the fall due to national health and travel concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Powered by the vFairs platform, the virtual conference will be held live online Oct. 20-22, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET daily.

Registration for the virtual sessions is now officially open and anyone with internet access and either a computer, tablet or mobile device will be able to access the live program with an individualized link shared post-registration. All sessions will be live recorded and catalogued for on-demand viewing by all registered attendees for up to 30 days post-conference.

All NGV stakeholders, including industry executives and sustainability officers, finance principals, vehicle and equipment manufacturers and service suppliers, utility and LDC leaders, logistics personnel and fleet managers, government professionals, and market developers, including RNG facility operators are encouraged to attend the virtual summit.

NGVAmerica’s industry summit is the only dedicated natural gas in transportation alternative fuels conference and conversation focused on the North American market. On-road, off-road and everything in between will be featured, from traditional freight, refuse and transit applications to growing marine, rail and construction use. NGVAmerica will report market trends, study the growing use and impact of biomethane, or renewable natural gas (RNG), as a transportation fuel, and evaluate public policy trends in order to overcome barriers and grow NGV adoption.

The three-day online conference will include keynotes and informative workshop conversations and an examination of how emerging NGV technologies and new sustainable transport solutions are transforming the NGV industry. The three-session program will be organized around daily themes of market, sustainability and public policy.

Early bird registration is available now through Sept. 15. The cost to attend the summit is $249 for NGVAmerica members and $369 for nonmembers. A Clean Cities/government rate is available for $179.

To register and for more event details and sponsorship information, click here.