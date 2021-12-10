NFI Supplies Electric Double-Deck Buses to Scotland’s Xplore Dundee

NFI Group Inc.’s Alexander Dennis Ltd. (ADL) subsidiary and its BYD electric vehicle partnership have supplied 12 British-built electric double deck buses to bus operator Xplore Dundee. These new vehicles will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and deliver cleaner, quieter, more sustainable mobility along one of Scotland’s most polluted streets.

The ADL and BYD UK electric vehicle partnership is a U.K.-based electric bus producer. BYD is a company focused on batteries, energy management and electric mobility. Xplore Dundee is based in Dundee, Scotland, and is part of McGill’s, a major U.K. bus operator.

“NFI is pleased to provide these electric buses to drive zero-emission mobility in Dundee, Scotland, a city that is gaining worldwide recognition for its ambition and vision,” says Paul Soubry, president and CEO of NFI. “The evolution to zero-emission transportation is accelerating around the world, and NFI continues to lead the charge through the provision of industry leading vehicles, infrastructure, service, workforce development and aftermarket support.”

Built locally in Scotland at ADL’s factory in Falkirk, utilizing BYD’s expertise in batteries and integrated powertrain technology, the 12 BYD ADL Enviro400EV are Dundee’s first zero-emission buses. Once driver training is complete early in 2022, the buses will run on Xplore’s route 28, serving the city’s Lochee Road, which is currently the fourth most polluted street in Scotland. The introduction of these electric buses will further improve local air quality in a city with a council-owned fleet of more than 150 EVs.

“This is a milestone moment for us at Xplore Dundee – we are so proud to bring these electric double deckers to Dundee, the first of their kind for the city,” states Christine McGlasson, managing director of Xplore Dundee. “Our fleet is now three-quarters low or zero emission – and we’re not going to stop there. We believe that buses are the solution to pollution, and as part of the McGill’s group we intend to continue investing in our fleet to provide a cleaner, greener public transport offering to the people of our Dundee.”