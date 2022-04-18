NFI Signs Contract for Over 500 Hybrid-Electric Buses for Toronto Transit

New Flyer Industries Canada ULC has received new firm orders from the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) for 134 Xcelsior 40-foot hybrid-electric heavy-duty transit buses and 68 Xcelsior 60-foot hybrid-electric buses (136 equivalent units, or EU), for a total of 270 EUs.

The two four-year contracts include options for up to an additional 263 40-foot hybrid-electric buses and 100 60-foot buses, respectively. In total, NFI will add 733 EUs to its backlog from firm and option orders.

TTC is the third-largest transit system in North America, delivering more than 526 million annual passenger trips through its bus, subway, streetcar and paratransit services in Toronto, Ontario. TTC currently operates the largest fleet of battery-electric buses in North America.

“NFI’s leadership in hybrid-electric mobility spans 20 years, supplying more hybrid buses in North America than any other manufacturer,” says Chris Stoddart, president of North American Bus and Coach. “Our partnership with TTC started 55 years ago. Since 1968, we have delivered nearly 1,000 vehicles, including 25 battery-electric buses – making New Flyer the only provider of both hybrid-electric and battery-electric buses to TTC. With these new buses, NFI adds the ability to meet green zone regulations through intermittent zero-emission operation, and ultimately, is helping accelerate TTC’s transition to zero-emission and building a more livable GTA.”

All 202 of the buses will be equipped with BAE Systems’ next-generation Modular Accessory Power System. The buses are also configured with intelligent geo-fencing technology that, through GPS navigation, will turn off the diesel engine and operate in zero-emission electric mode when entering designated areas.