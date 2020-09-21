NFI Piloting Two Volvo VNR Electric Heavy-Duty Trucks

Volvo Trucks North America says NFI, a third-party supply chain solutions provider, began piloting two Volvo VNR Electric trucks as part of the Volvo LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) project, becoming the third company to deploy its battery-electric trucks.

The Volvo VNR Electric trucks will be integrated into NFI’s commercial operations, demonstrating the ability for battery-electric trucks to successfully transport goods under a variety of operating conditions.

The Volvo VNR Electric trucks join NFI’s fleet of more than 4,500 heavy-duty tractors that support its dedicated transportation and port drayage services for customers spanning from manufacturing to retail. The pilot trucks will be based out of one of NFI’s warehouse facilities in Southern California that serve as a central distribution center for the region.

“By participating in the Volvo LIGHTS project, NFI is helping to prove that Volvo’s VNR Electric trucks can handle the daily rigors of freight movement,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “NFI is realizing the immediate value the electric VNR provides – not just by eliminating emissions but creating an enthusiastic workforce complimenting the experience of driving these electric truck models.”

NFI continues to implement a variety of clean vehicles and equipment to reduce its overall emissions, including electric heavy-duty trucks, near-zero emission natural gas vehicles and battery-electric warehouse equipment. Volvo’s VNR Electric trucks support both NFI and its customers on their journey in meeting ambitious sustainability goals.

Volvo’s VNR Electric trucks produce zero emissions and significantly reduce heat, noise and vibrations allowing for the cleanest and most comfortable experience for drivers. The Volvo VNR Electric heavy-duty trucks provide excellent responsiveness, torque and performance, especially in the heavy-idling, stop-and-go nature of urban goods movement which is particularly taxing for diesel trucks, notes the company.

The Volvo LIGHTS pilot project will run through 2021, enabling Volvo Trucks North America to gather real-world operational data critical to the successful commercial scaling of these vehicles.

Volvo LIGHTS is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities.

To learn more about the Volvo LIGHTS project, click here.

Photo: The Volvo VNR Electric trucks will be based at an NFI facility in Southern California that serves as a central distribution center for the region