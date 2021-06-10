NFI Group Unveils First North American All-Electric Double Deck Bus

NFI Group Inc., an independent bus and coach manufacturer and provider of electric mass mobility solutions, has unveiled its first zero-emission, three-axle double-deck bus.

The Enviro500EV CHARGE is the North American all-electric version of the company’s best-selling double-deck bus and is produced by NFI subsidiary Alexander Dennis Ltd. (ADL). The Enviro500 EV CHARGE is Buy America-compliant, and Altoona testing is scheduled to start later this year. NFI says it is the only operator in North America to offer battery-electric, fuel cell-electric and electric trolleys.

Like all NFI double-deck buses for North America, the 45-foot Enviro500EV CHARGE offers panoramic views, low-floor entry, reclined seating, overhead reading lights and air vents, USB ports, and Wi-Fi and multimedia capability – but its main feature is its high passenger capacity, with up to 82 seats – including 53 on the upper deck. It also features several industry firsts, including full independent front suspension for a smoother and more comfortable ride and an integrated electric drive system tailored to the requirements of North American transit agencies.

“This marks the very first launch of an ADL vehicle at our Vehicle Innovation Center, and we are excited to have an ADL zero-emission bus join our line-up for North America,” says Paul Soubry, president and CEO of NFI. “When we acquired ADL in May 2019, we knew that ADL’s strong international growth agenda and double-deck bus platform would mean an exciting road ahead.”