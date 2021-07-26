NFI Group Contracted for Additional Calif. Fleet of Electric Buses

NFI Group Inc’s New Flyer of America Inc. subsidiary has contracted with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) for 10 zero-emission battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE 40-foot transit buses.

OCTA serves nearly 40 million passengers per year in 34 cities within Orange County, Calif. The purchase follows New Flyer’s recent delivery to OCTA of 10 hydrogen fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE H2 transit buses and moves toward fulfilment of California’s Innovative Clean Transit (ICT) regulation.

Adopted by the California Air Resources Board in 2018, ICT statewide regulation mandates agencies to gradually transition to 100% zero-emission bus fleets by 2040.

“As we drive toward a zero-emission future, NFI continues to deliver clean, safe, accessible and quiet electric buses throughout the US and around the world,” says Paul Soubry, president and CEO of NFI. “Our turnkey electric vehicle solutions combined with dedicated focus on our customer and the end user experience position us extremely well for continued success as we deliver the industry’s broadest offering of battery and fuel-cell electric buses and coaches.”

“With over 1,000 buses delivered since 1990, OCTA continues to rely on New Flyer’s advanced zero-emission technology, including battery-electric and fuel-cell buses, in its transition to clean mobility,” adds Chris Stoddart, president of North America Bus and Coach. We look forward to continuing to work with OCTA through this new order, which will help create cleaner and more livable communities throughout Orange County by reducing emissions and lowering California’s carbon footprint.”