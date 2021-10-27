RTS Orders Additional New Flyer CHARGE NG Buses

Regional Transit Service (RTS) in Rochester, N.Y., has ordered 10 40-foot Xcelsior CHARGE NG battery-electric heavy-duty transit buses from New Flyer of America Inc.

The purchase, made from a five-year contract established in 2019 with RTS, follows RTS’ 2020 order of 10 zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE transit buses and is supported by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

RTS is a regional transportation authority established by New York State, serving eight counties, including Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne and Wyoming. It provides more than 15 million trips per year. RTS is working to meet New York State’s goal of having its fleet be 25% zero-emission by 2025 and 100% by 2035.

“Since 1998, NFI has delivered over 225 transit buses to RTS and continues to support it through the transition to zero-emission,” states Paul Soubry, president and CEO of NFI. “With our high performance Xcelsior CHARGE NG – the most advanced EV on the market – RTS and NFI are helping to build more livable communities in New York. We are driving zero-emission, leveraging innovation for sustainability, and, ultimately, building a greener future for all.”