New Electric Trucks Added to PITT OHIO Fleet

Volvo Trucks North America customer PITT OHIO, a transportation, warehouse and logistics services company, is adding two Class 7 Volvo VNR Electric box trucks to its Cleveland fleet.

The 26-foot battery-electric box trucks will be operated out of PITT OHIO’s Cleveland terminal as part of its LTL freight shipping business. The charger is part of PITT OHIO’s overall electrical system, which includes their patented renewable energy microgrid that is powered by on-site solar and wind.

“We applaud PITT OHIO for their innovative approach to integrate the battery-electric Volvo VNR Electric into their overarching sustainability strategy including the use of renewable energy throughout their entire operation,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “It’s exciting to see deliveries of Volvo Trucks’ electromobility solutions expand to another new state, supported by our dealer partner TransEdge Truck Center, who made the investments to become a Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer to support PITT OHIO and other regional fleets in maximizing the benefits of the Volvo VNR Electric model.”

The Volvo VNR Electric box trucks are designed for local and regional delivery routes and feature a four-battery, 264-kWh capacity with a 150-mile range. The zero-tailpipe emission trucks will be used on a variety of pickup and delivery routes for customers in the greater Cleveland area.

“The company applies green fleet management practices, which start with maintaining and operating a modern fleet. We’re excited to see how these two zero-tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electric trucks add to our story,” comments Chuck Hammel III, president of PITT OHIO. “As our business grows, so do our miles driven by PITT OHIO trucks. Our increased use of renewable energy and sustainable transportation solutions is more critical than ever as we strive to reduce our carbon output.”

PITT OHIO’s renewable energy microgrid is powered by eight wind turbines and 1,500 solar panels on site, generating up to 68 MW of annual energy. In addition, PITT OHIO has added a small solar strip to the roof of the Volvo VNR Electric box truck to provide renewable power to the liftgate.

To purchase the Volvo VNR Electric trucks and charging infrastructure, PITT OHIO utilized funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act program and a Clean Fuels Ohio grant. The Volvo VNR Electric trucks will be supported and maintained by TransEdge Truck Center in Pittsburgh, Pa., which is finalizing the training and infrastructure development needed to become a Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealership.