New Report Offers Insight into Electric Fleet Transition Best Practices

Arup, in partnership with Enel, has released Toward Sustainable Fleet Transitions, a report that brings together insights from practitioners and subject matter experts on how to catalyze, streamline and accelerate sustainable fleet transitions. Arup and Enel synthesize lessons learned from ZEV specialists, energy providers, fleet owners and managers, and circular economy experts to set out a clear roadmap.

The decarbonization of the transportation industry will be critical to achieving emissions reduction goals for the built environment. Following last year’s release of Toward Sustainable Solar Energy, Arup and Enel’s latest report is a guide for navigating both the scale of opportunity and depth of challenges in electrifying vehicle fleets. Toward Sustainable Fleet Transitions aims to advance the transition of vehicle fleets, from electric vehicle procurement and storage to charging infrastructure, maintenance, and operations. The new report explores a broad range of considerations – such as stakeholder engagement, fleet user education, site planning and facility design – to minimize environmental impacts and maximize value in the long-term.

“Billions of public and private dollars will be invested in zero emission fleet transitions within the decade,” says Americas Urban Energy Leader Cole Roberts. “This is a tremendous opportunity for decarbonized mobility and cost savings. It is also a once in a lifetime opportunity to positively shape communities and accelerate broader sustainable development goals. Arup is pleased to be collaborating with Enel to help fleets make the best use of this investment – meeting and exceeding their transition potential.”

The report walks through the phases of transition, identifying quick wins and innovative opportunities for value stacking throughout the process. With an additional lens on circularity, resilience, and community benefits, the report highlights the value of transitioning strategies that extend beyond the norm – resulting in better outcomes and overall reduced risk.

“Electrifying fleet vehicles is one of the most impactful changes an organization can make to decrease its emissions, but fleet transitions can be complex, even overwhelming, without a clear roadmap to guide the process,” states Joel Obillo, head of sales and marketing at Enel North America. “That’s why Enel North America partnered with Arup to develop this report and leverage our combined decarbonization and circularity expertise to give everyone involved, from fleet owners and managers to maintenance and operations staff, a step-by-step guide to simplifying the fleet transition process, an important action towards achieving net zero.”

With legislative incentives, such as the electric vehicle tax credits extended by the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act and incentive programs at the state level, the sustainable transition of fleets is more financially feasible than ever. Toward Sustainable Fleet Transitions aims to provide a comprehensive guide for all aspects of the fleet transition journey, helping the transportation industry usher in a more sustainable, carbon-free mobility future.”

Read the full report here.