New Mexico Selects BYD to Meet Fleet Sustainability Goals

New Mexico officials have chosen BYD to participate in a statewide purchase agreement that gives transit agencies throughout the U.S. the ability to buy BYD coaches and buses.

The vehicles, which comply with strict Buy America standards, are manufactured in an ISO 9001-certified U.S. factory, guaranteeing quality, safety and efficiency in every aspect of design, production and customer care.

“This contract is a big win for transit agencies looking for reliable zero-emission technology that will help them meet their sustainability goals while reducing maintenance,” says Patrick Duan, senior vice president of BYD North America. “BYD is the first battery-electric bus manufacturer that has both a unionized workforce and a community benefits agreement, which sets goals for hiring veterans, single parents, second-chance citizens and others facing hurdles in obtaining manufacturing employment.”

Buses included in the agreement are the 30-foot K7M, the 35-foot K8M, the 40-foot K9M and the 60-foot K11M, the first articulated bus to successfully complete the new “Pass/Fail” protocol at the Federal Transit Administration Model Bus Testing Program in Altoona, Pa. Motor coaches included in the agreement are the 23-foot C6M, 40-foot C9M and 45-foot C10M.

This purchasing agreement is available to any recipient or sub-recipient of Federal Transit Administration funding, regardless of geographic location. The contract is for one year with three one-year options.