New Jersey Invests $100 Million in Clean Transportation Projects

Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey is investing more than $100 million in clean, equitable transportation projects that will improve air quality and reduce the effects of climate change while moving the state towards 100% clean energy by 2050.

Leveraging proceeds from New Jersey’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Funds, the funding will bring electrification programs, equitable mobility projects and electric charging infrastructure to environmental justice communities across the state.

Murphy also signed Executive Order No. 221 establishing the Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy. Housed within the governor’s office, the Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy will focus on the interlocking priorities of addressing climate change, ensuring New Jersey’s clean energy future, and transitioning to a green economy while prioritizing equity and environmental justice. Murphy says Jane Cohen, senior policy advisor to the governor on environment and energy, will lead the office as executive director.

“Climate change is the single greatest long-term threat currently facing humanity, and our state and economy are vulnerable to its devastating effects,” says Murphy. “These investments signify our commitment to environmental justice and equity – while building a cleaner economy that works for all. The newly created Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy, coupled with the New Jersey Council on the Green Economy, will use our trademark innovation and talented workforce to help New Jersey transition to a green economy.”

The Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy will oversee the creation of the New Jersey Council on the Green Economy, an initiative announced in the governor’s 2021 State of the State address to expand the green economy in line with the administration’s clean energy and climate goals.

For a copy of Executive Order No. 221, click here.

Photo: Trenton, N.J.