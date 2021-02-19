New Jersey Awards EVgo Grants to Expand DC Fast-Charging Network

EVgo, a public fast-charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), has been awarded a series of grants from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to deploy 30 new DC fast-charging stalls at eight locations across the state, including at grocery stores, retail shopping centers and a travel plaza on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Development of the new stations will be supported by the New Jersey DEP’s It Pay$ to Plug In program.

“EVgo is excited to partner with the New Jersey DEP to expand the reach of reliable and convenient fast-charging to more EV drivers,” says Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “Public-private partnerships are critical for accelerating EV adoption and these new EVgo fast-charging stations are a key piece of the puzzle. We look forward to enhancing and expanding our footprint in New Jersey while delivering efficient fast-charging paired with a first-class customer experience.”

EVs are a key part of any state’s efforts to reduce emissions and boost economic activity. New Jersey’s It Pay$ to Plug In initiative is designed to expand the network of EV charging infrastructure, making it convenient for residents, businesses and government agencies to transition to EVs.

As of October 2020, there were approximately 25,000 battery-electric vehicles registered in New Jersey. In an October 2020 report issued by the New Jersey DEP, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration set targets to increase total registrations of light-duty plug-in electric vehicles in the state to 330,000 by 2025 – and to 2 million by 2035. With EV momentum building within the state, the need for convenient and reliable charging options is growing in response.

