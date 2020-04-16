New Gas Processing Facility in Wisconsin Will Produce RNG

U.S. Gain has completed a gas processing facility at Clover Hill Dairy in Campbellsport, Wis., that will enable the production of renewable natural gas (RNG) for transportation fuel and other uses.

“Many of the large farms already have digesters, and we work with them to offtake and distribute the RNG produced,” says Bryan Nudelbacher, U.S. Gain’s director of RNG business development. “But the Clover Hill project goes one step beyond that. Now, we’re also actively leading development of gas processing facilities and coordinating transportation of pipeline-grade gas to injection sites, drawing on skillsets from industry experts, as appropriate.”

U.S. Gain worked with Nacelle Solutions, a technology and service company specializing in gas conditioning and upgrading, along with the Bonlender family on the Clover Hill project.

“By replacing our generators with the RNG system, our farm will see many added environmental benefits, such as less noise pollution from generators, cleaner air and less odor,” says Joe Bonlender. “Our business will also see an added income stream. Our family feels this partnership with U.S. Gain is a great opportunity for our farm and our greater community.”

“As for the RNG produced, it’s of value to fleets on the West Coast, particularly Southern California, where air quality is a tremendous concern,” Nudelbacher adds. “Fleets that use RNG within their operations are able to claim transportation-emission reductions, strengthening sustainability performance, and also share in the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) environmental credit value.”

U.S. Gain specializes in developing renewable natural gas projects and building and operating private and public GAIN Clean Fuel stations.

Photo: An aerial shot of the Clover Hill Dairy farm