New Flyer Unveils North America’s First Battery-Electric Automated Transit Bus

New Flyer of America Inc. has unveiled its Xcelsior AV automated transit bus – now being tested at Robotic Research LLC, a Maryland-based company that specializes in artificial intelligence and automation.

New Flyer and Robotic Research developed the Xcelsior AV – North America’s first fully operational heavy-duty automated transit bus – to harness the zero-emission power of New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE battery-electric propulsion while integrating advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technology to meet Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Standard J3016 Level 4 technology with the automated vehicle (AV).

“We committed to building an automated transit bus and – within five years – we’ve delivered,” says Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer. “In the future, we expect fleets of automated buses to improve road safety and to shorten commute times, increase energy efficiency and reduce congestion. As standards and regulations are developed and implemented and automated buses are deployed across North America, we expect our Xcelsior AV to enable meaningful improvements in the public transit user experience.”

Xcelsior AV capabilities are made possible by two primary technologies. The first is AutoDrive, Robotic Research’s self-driving technology, serving as the “eyes and brain” of the autonomous system and processing the world surrounding the bus, including mapping the environment, making decisions and navigating the route. The second is Robotic Research’s AutoDrive ByWire (drive-by-wire system), serving as the “hands and feet” of the automated system and controlling the steering, braking and throttle – ultimately operating bus movement on its route. This AV technology delivers several capabilities that are expected to be leveraged in making the mobility experience safer.

For more information on the New Flyer’s recently unveiled Xcelsior AV, click here.