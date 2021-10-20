New Flyer Receives Order from NFTA-Metro for Nearly 150 Battery Electric Buses

NFI Group Inc. has announced that the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority of Buffalo, New York (NFTA-Metro) has issued a five-year contract to NFI subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc., which includes a firm order for 10 Xcelsior CHARGE heavy-duty transit buses and options to purchase up to 140 additional buses.

NFTA-Metro provides bus and rail transportation services in Erie and Niagara Counties in New York State, delivering over 24 million rides annually. Phase 1, 2020-2021 of NFTA-Metro’s Electric Bus Implementation plan aims to introduce battery-electric buses to its existing fleet of 323 buses, powered with diesel, hybrid, and compressed natural gas.

“We are excited to provide these 10 NFI buses to NFTA-Metro as the transit agency takes its first step towards electrifying its fleet,” says Paul Soubry, president and CEO of NFI. “NFI is leading the evolution to zero-emission mobility by providing the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, alongside innovative technology and infrastructure, and is helping transit agencies like NFTA-Metro make the switch to zero-emission.” “With more electric buses on the road in America than any other manufacturer, NFI keeps driving zero-emission adoption with scalable mobility solutions,” states Chris Stoddart, president of North American Bus and Coach. “These Xcelsior CHARGE buses, each eliminating up to 85-175 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, support NFTA-Metro’s goal to provide environment-friendly transportation and help to build a more livable community in the greater New York region.”