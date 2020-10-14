New Flyer Delivers Pilot Buses to Metro Transit

New Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., an independent global bus manufacturer, has delivered two pilot buses to St. Louis-based Metro Transit as part of a contract awarded to New Flyer for 14 Xcelsior CHARGE battery-electric, 60-foot heavy-duty transit buses.

To support the deployment, New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions was awarded an $8.72 million contract from Bi-State Development, the operator of Metro Transit, for the construction of battery-electric bus charging infrastructure.

The procurement, led by Metro Transit and supported by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds, will integrate zero-emission vehicles to supplement the existing MetroBus fleet – becoming the first deployed into regular permanent service in the Metro Transit system.

“This is a landmark investment in U.S. infrastructure and zero-emission technology, and we’re pleased to provide sustainable mobility solutions through buses, technology, and infrastructure,” says Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer. “Metro is leading sustainable mobility and shaping the community’s quality of life for the better. Together, we’re making the evolution to electric a reality for greater St. Louis.”

New Flyer’s Infrastructure Solutions team is partnering with Burns & McDonnell, a Kansas City-based national engineering firm, as well as local teams and experts to complete the planning, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of both long-range depot charging and on-route rapid charging infrastructure.

Metro Transit provides public transportation in the greater St. Louis region with more than 30 million boardings per year. Metro is committed to moving the St. Louis region into the future with efficient, clean and affordable transportation solutions that help connect its passengers with the important destinations in their lives.

New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions is dedicated to providing safe, reliable services for smart, sustainable mobility projects. Its full-suite infrastructure services include support, master planning, project management, engineering, construction, energy optimization and commissioning to help ensure a successful transition to battery-electric mobility. To date, New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions has installed over 150 smart chargers across North America.

