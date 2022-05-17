New Electric Walk-In Van from EAVX, REE Begins Testing for 2023 Release

EAVX, a subsidiary of JB Poindexter & Co. (JBPCO), and REE Automotive, an electric vehicle (EV) platform provider, are beginning road testing this summer on their new fully electric walk-in step van prototype. The class 5 vehicle debuts the EAVX body design powered by REE’s modular P7 platform.

Evaluations of the new electric walk-in step van will take place over several weeks in the Detroit metropolitan area. It allows pipeline customers across retail, delivery and logistics segments to experience the vehicle, its technology, and secure production capacity for 2023 deliveries.

The platform is intended to power class 3-5 vehicles with payloads up to 8,800 pounds and range of 370 miles, along with all-wheel steering, all-wheel drive and autonomous-ready capabilities. The vehicle is designed to provide user benefits, efficiencies and flexibility that can be scaled across further applications and classes with the modularity and design freedom enabled by REEcorner technology.

“This is an excellent confirmation for EAVX’s unprecedented offering to accelerate commercial vehicle electrification for existing and new customers,” states John Poindexter, CEO and chairman of JBPCO. “Our new body, designed to fit all chassis and to be the next-generation walk-in step van, leverages JBPCO’s proven history of building durable and dependable work truck and commercial vehicle bodies and accessories. We are thrilled with our partnership with REE and for this first prototype to be put on a REE modular chassis, creating the first electric vehicle with the company’s innovative REEcorner technology. Together we can help enable the design and manufacture the commercial electric fleets of all sizes and across markets.”

“EAVX and REE are delivering on our joint promise from last year and at record pace. The on-road testing of our class 5 walk-in van is a testament to the strength and progress of our EAVX partnership,” says Daniel Barel, co-founder and CEO of REE. “We are excited for customers to experience first-hand the unique benefits of the first x-by-wire vehicle built with a best-in-class Morgan Olson body and Powered by REE, a clear step toward firm orders.”