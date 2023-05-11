Neste Working with PetroCard to Drive Penetration of Renewable Diesel

Neste has formed a partnership with PetroCard, a commercial fleet fuel management solutions provider, to grow the accessibility of Neste MY Renewable Diesel in the Pacific Northwest.

“Partnering with PetroCard enables us to meet the growing demand for sustainable, lower-emission solutions from commercial and government entities in the region,” says Carrie Song, vice president, renewable road transport Americas, at Neste.

The use of Neste MY Renewable Diesel, made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable raw materials, results in up to 75% reduced GHG emissions over its life cycle compared to fossil diesel and when used in its neat form, the company says. Since Neste MY Renewable Diesel has a similar chemical composition to fossil diesel, it can be used as a drop-in solution without investments in new vehicle fleets or modifications to engines or fuel distribution infrastructure.

“Our commitment to provide our customers access to innovative fuel solutions that create value and efficiency unequivocally includes offering products and solutions that contribute to a better, more sustainable tomorrow,” says Laura Yellig, president and CEO of PetroCard. “The expanded access to Neste MY Renewable Diesel reinforces that commitment to our customers.”

While this drop-in, more sustainable fuel solution will initially be offered at selected locations, Yellig anticipates that the preference and demand for renewable diesel will quickly resonate with fleets.

Neste was one of the first companies to introduce renewable diesel into Oregon after the state adopted its Clean Fuels Program and is positioned to supply renewable diesel into Washington and beyond.

In addition to GHG reductions, Neste MY Renewable Diesel also delivers strong performance, especially in cold weather. Because it does not contain sulfur, oxygen or aromatic compounds, it combusts cleaner. As a result, vehicles that run on Neste MY Renewable Diesel may require less maintenance, the company says.

Neste’s current annual production capacity totals 1.14 billion gallons of renewable products globally.