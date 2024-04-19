Neste, New Jersey Natural Gas Target GHG Reduction with Renewable Diesel

Neste, a leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, and New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG), the principal subsidiary of New Jersey Resources, intend to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions with Neste MY Renewable Diesel. NJNG plans to switch its medium-duty trucks and associated equipment to renewable diesel to help reduce GHG emissions, which would make it the first natural gas utility on the U.S. East Coast to use this cleaner fuel for its fleet operations.

“We are excited to help New Jersey Natural Gas reduce their fleet emissions with renewable diesel,” says Carrie Song, senior vice president, Commercial, Renewable Products at Neste. “Innovative companies like NJNG are paving the way toward a larger-scale transition to renewables and a cleaner energy future. This partnership demonstrates the increasing demand for lower-emission fuels across the entire nation. We look forward to helping other businesses in the state effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

By using Neste MY Renewable Diesel — made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable raw materials — GHG emissions can be reduced by up to 75% over the fuel’s life cycle compared with fossil diesel. Additionally, since Neste’s renewable diesel is compatible with all diesel engines, NJNG can seamlessly transition to this fuel without the need for new infrastructure or investment into fleet modifications.

Approximately 70 medium-duty trucks in NJNG’s fleet now run on renewable diesel. These vehicles will account for over 57,000 gallons (168 tons) of renewable diesel, which can help reduce GHG emissions by up to 550 tons annually compared to the use of fossil diesel. It equals to the annual direct GHG emissions from more than 120 passenger vehicles, according to the EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator.

“Innovation and new technologies will be critical to reduce emissions economywide and reach New Jersey’s climate goals,” says Patrick Migliaccio, senior vice president and chief operating officer of NJNG. “New Jersey Natural Gas’ use of renewable diesel to help reduce our fleet emissions is the next step toward this goal. Together with Neste and KW Rastall, our fuel supplier, we are helping lower transportation-related emissions in New Jersey.”

Testing and the delivery of Neste MY Renewable Diesel is made possible by Neste’s long-term distributor Diesel Direct, a leading mobile on-site fueling company, and their partnership with KW Rastall Oil. Since 2018, Diesel Direct has been distributing Neste MY Renewable Diesel to hard-to-abate industries in the U.S. including road transportation, construction, agriculture and the marine sector. Replicating its value chain in New Jersey, Neste supports the state’s goal to reduce GHG emissions from transportation.

Besides reducing GHG emissions, Neste MY Renewable Diesel is the first TOP TIER renewable diesel fuel certified for its high quality. It can be used in its pure form or blended with fossil diesel at any ratio. It also performs well in extreme cold conditions and can be stored over long periods of time without deterioration.

Neste is increasing its annual production capacity to 1.9 billion gallons (5.5 million tons) of renewable products globally in 2024. One of the first companies to supply renewable diesel to states on the West Coast, including California and Oregon, the company is rapidly expanding its production, fueling station network and distribution capabilities to meet growing demand across the U.S.