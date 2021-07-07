Neste MY Renewable Diesel Attains TOP TIER Certification

Neste Corp. says its Neste MY Renewable Diesel has become the first renewable diesel brand to receive TOP TIER Diesel Fuel certification for its high quality and performance.

The standard was introduced in 2017 and has been endorsed by the likes of General Motors, Volkswagen, Detroit Diesel, Navistar and Ford.

“The TOP TIER Diesel Fuel certification is a significant validation of Neste’s pioneering vision to develop premium renewable diesel products, and it fully puts to rest the false view that using a low carbon, sustainable fuel requires sacrificing performance,” says Matt Leuck, technical manager of renewable road transportation in North America at Neste.

By switching to Neste MY Renewable Diesel, fleet operators can transform any diesel-powered vehicle or equipment to release no new GHG emissions from the tailpipe with no extra costs and no modifications to existing engines. An additional benefit is the reduction of harmful engine-out emissions.

TOP TIER-certified Neste MY Renewable Diesel is available in the U.S. at more than 1,400 delivery points across California and Oregon. Additionally, Neste MY Renewable Diesel is available in Europe in Belgium, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

“On behalf of the TOP TIER Diesel sponsors, we are happy to welcome Neste to the TOP TIER family,” says Rebecca Monroe, fuel trademark lead at TOP TIER. “Our standards were developed to ensure better fuel quality for diesel fuel retailers, auto and engine manufacturers. As the first renewable diesel certified by TOP TIER, Neste MY Renewable Diesel meets all of the requirements without needing any deposit control additives.”

In pursuing the certification, Neste MY Renewable Diesel went through rounds of rigorous tests and exceeded the stringent requirements of the TOP TIER Diesel Fuel Performance Standard, which includes reduction of internal and external fuel injector deposits, increased lubricity for less wear on critical fuel system components, improved fuel stability resulting in less deposits in the fuel system components, and increased protection against water and particulates introduced into the fuel before being dispensed into the vehicle or equipment.

Currently, Neste produces more than 1 billion gallons of renewable products annually and is on track to increase its production capacity to 1.5 billion in 2023.