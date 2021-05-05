Neste Expands Renewable Diesel Fueling Network into Southern California

Neste has opened two new Neste MY Renewable Diesel fueling stations in southern California.

“Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a triple win for any fleet operator with vehicles on the road in California,“ says Carrie Song, vice president of North American renewable road transportation at Neste. “It cuts greenhouse gas emissions, can give you a competitive edge when bidding on contracts with customers that have set bold climate goals and helps future-proof fleets as new regulations limiting tailpipe emissions come into effect.”

The Neste MY Renewable Diesel fueling stations are open 24/7, strategically located near major freight routes and designed to accommodate commercial fleet vehicles of all sizes. The new stations are operated by Neste’s authorized distributors Diesel Direct and Van de Pol. Neste says it is working with partners to establish a green fuel hub in California, ensuring a continuous, secure supply of renewable diesel. To date, the company has provided more than 1.5 billion gallons of renewable diesel to California businesses and cities.

Depending on an engine’s age and model, renewable diesel is also shown to help reduce tailpipe pollution – including less carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter – as well as near-zero benzene and other carcinogenic chemicals. This makes it an important tool for combating air pollution in communities near ports, warehouses, highways, airports and other heavily trafficked areas.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel works with existing engines and fueling infrastructure, with no extra costs to use. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has approved Neste My Renewable Diesel as a direct replacement for fossil diesel, and many well-known engine makers have certified the use of renewable diesel – including John Deere, Cummins, Mack and Volvo. Neste MY Renewable Diesel is available to public and private fleets in California and Oregon through authorized distributors.