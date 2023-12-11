Neste, Coleman Oil Partner to Increase Washington Renewable Diesel Access

Neste has partnered with Coleman Oil Company, a provider of fuels, biofuels, lubricants and related products, to enable cities and businesses to have easier access to Neste MY Renewable Diesel in Washington state.

This partnership expands the availability of Neste MY Renewable Diesel to key locations in Coleman Oil’s network of commercial fueling stations and other distribution channels, such as bulk fuel delivery and retail stations across Washington. It offers this lower-emission fuel to the state’s construction, agriculture and heavy-duty trucking industries, as well as municipalities. The partnership is expected to help the state reduce reliance on fossil diesel and make the transportation sector more sustainable.

“Washington state has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability by becoming the latest state to implement a Clean Fuel Standard,” says Carrie Song, vice president, Renewable Road Transportation, Americas at Neste. “Today, Neste is supporting the state’s goal of reducing emissions from the transportation sector by providing renewable diesel to the companies and cities in Washington. We are excited to partner with Coleman Oil; their massive distribution network is crucial for us in making renewable diesel available across the state.”

“We are extremely excited to partner with Neste,” adds Ian Coleman, president of Coleman Oil. “Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a best-in-class product that will be at the center of our renewables strategy,”

Made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable raw materials, Neste MY Renewable Diesel can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 75% over the fuel’s life cycle compared with fossil diesel. Besides reducing GHG emissions, renewable diesel delivers strong performance. Because it does not contain sulfur, oxygen or aromatic compounds, it combusts cleaner.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel also performs well in extreme cold conditions (down to -4° F/-20° C) and can be stored over long periods of time without deterioration. This makes it an ideal choice for businesses that operate in Washington, where the average daytime temperatures can range from the upper 30s to around 0° F (3° to -17° C) in winter.