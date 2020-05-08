Neste Acquires Renewable Waste Terminal

Neste, a producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel produced from waste and residue raw materials, has acquired 100% of the Dutch Count Companies BV’s Count Terminal Rotterdam BV and its supporting entities, part of the First Dutch Group of Peter Goedvolk. The transaction was recently signed and closed.

“This is another important step for Neste in the execution of our growth strategy. This acquisition supports our efforts to build a global renewable waste and residue raw material platform that can keep pace with the world’s growing demand for renewable products,” says Peter Vanacker, president and CEO of Neste.

“Count Terminal Rotterdam and Neste have had a successful long-term collaboration at the site and the acquisition by Neste serves as a logical next step in deepening cooperation and in developing operations further,” he adds.

Count Terminal Rotterdam stores, refines and blends renewable waste and residue-based raw materials in the Rotterdam harbor area. Count Terminal Rotterdam will be the first terminal asset Neste owns for renewable feedstock aggregation, thus enabling Neste to further develop its raw material logistics for the future. The transaction will also enhance Neste’s competitiveness in the global renewable waste and residue raw material market.

Neste has been active in the Netherlands since 2011 when the Rotterdam refinery for renewable products started its operations. The Rotterdam refinery, together with the company’s Singapore refinery, are the world’s biggest renewable diesel refineries.

Photo: Neste’s Sustainability web page