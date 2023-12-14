NATSO, SIGMA Hail Pilot Travel Centers for EV Charging Station Success

NATSO, representing travel centers and truck stops, and SIGMA: America’s Leading Fuel Marketers, applauded Pilot Travel Centers for being the first refueling location in the United States to activate electric vehicle charging stations through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program.

Underscoring the pivotal role that fuel retailers play in building a safe and reliable nationwide network of DC fast-charging stations, NEVI grants have been awarded to many NATSO and SIGMA members. These include BP, Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, ONVO, Sheetz, Travel Centers of America, Wawa, Giant Eagle and Mirabito Convenience Store.

NATSO and SIGMA commend those truck stops, travel centers and fuel marketers that have actively engaged with lawmakers and regulators to pursue — and win — grant opportunities that will kick start industry investments in electric fuel.

The two organizations played an integral role in developing and supporting the federal EV charging grant program. Thousands of established refueling locations crisscross the nation’s Interstate Highway System, representing the fastest, most efficient way for the Biden administration to reach its goal of 500,000 charging stations.

Truck stops, travel centers and fuel marketers are leaders in today’s rapidly evolving refueling landscape. NATSO and SIGMA understand that EV drivers will expect their driving and refueling experience to be as safe, seamless and predictable as it is for drivers of gasoline-powered cards. Through their vast network, NATSO and SIGMA can ensure that there is no “range anxiety” for EV drivers. Widespread availability of DC fast chargers at these facilities will make consumers more comfortable purchasing EVs.