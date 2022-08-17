NationaLease Offers Xos Electric Vehicles and Services as Part of Leasing Options

Xos Inc., a manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and powertrains and provider of charging infrastructure and fleet management software, has signed a strategic partnership with NationaLease, a full-service truck leasing organization in North America with over 900 locations and over 165,000 vehicles in its fleet.

As part of the initial launch, NationaLease has chosen Xos to be a partner, whereby Xos vehicles and services will be listed as part of the offerings from NationaLease. These offerings include Xos’ proprietary Xosphere fleet management platform, which adds more end user capabilities such as telematics, vehicle tracking and battery health management.

“We’re thrilled to continue growing our leasing and distribution network with this partnership with NationaLease,” says Jessica Savage, head of distribution at Xos. “NationaLease is widely recognized as one of the top leasing groups in the country and their support will help expand our footprint across North America.”

“We are pleased to partner with Xos and do our part in supporting the widespread growth of commercial fleet electrification,” states Dean Vicha, president of NationaLease. “This partnership will help us meet customer demand and ultimately help maintain a more long-lasting and sustainable standard for commercial transportation.”