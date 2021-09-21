Mullen Becomes Exclusive EV Cargo Van Manufacturer and Distributor

Mullen Technologies Inc., an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, which had previously announced a definitive agreement to merge with Net Element, has entered into a definitive agreement with CRRC Group’s Tenglong Automotive subsidiary for manufacturing, distribution and retail sales of Class 1 and Class 2 EV cargo vans in the U.S. and Mexico.

Mullen will homologate and assemble the vans at its Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Facility (AMEC), located in Tunica in Mississippi.

Mullen’s Class 1 EV cargo van (CarGO) is based on a 120-inch wheelbase, 40 kWh battery pack, rear-wheel drive and modular 210 cubic feet cargo area. Vehicle range is estimated at 160 miles with a max payload of 2,249 lbs. Mullen’s Class 2 EV van (ONE) is based on a 144-inch wheelbase, 78.8 kWh battery pack, rear-wheel drive and modular 460 cubic feet cargo area. Vehicle range is estimated at over 200 miles with a max payload of 3,296 lbs. Both EV vans are built on a similar skateboard platform that allows for modular cargo areas that can be easily adapted to different client configuration requirements.

“EV Cargo Vans are a natural segment for us and is a perfect fit for our Tunica AMEC facility,” says David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen. “This is also a win-win for us and our investors. We can begin to fulfill existing fleet orders in the first quarter of 2022, which will generate revenue and begin our manufacturing process in Tunica, Mississippi. We expect to hire a significant number of Americans for start of production at our AMEC facility.”

“We are very happy to work with our new North American Partner, Mullen Technologies,” states Li Yongyan, director of International Trade for Tenglong. “They have a great team, and we know that they will be very successful in this market. We are looking forward to providing the best service and products for their rapidly expanding EV market.”