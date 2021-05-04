Motor Coach Industries Unveils North America’s First Battery-Electric Luxury Coach

NFI Group Inc., an independent bus and coach manufacturer and provider of electric mobility solutions, says its subsidiary Motor Coach Industries (MCI) has unveiled the new zero-emission, battery-electric J4500 CHARGE coach.

The J4500 CHARGE – a zero-emission version of the J series tour and charter luxury coach – leverages electric vehicle (EV) technology from New Flyer and delivers over 200 miles of range, while also delivering enhanced safety features.

“NFI has pushed EV and automated innovation forward – we have achieved another milestone in our technology roadmap through the launch of MCI’s first battery-electric luxury coach,” says Paul Soubry, president and CEO of NFI. “With the unveiling, MCI further expands NFI’s portfolio of zero-emission vehicles.”

MCI says the J4500 CHARGE incorporates advanced technology to power its high performance, including optimized battery placement for weight distribution and handling; enhanced regeneration for energy recovery and greater efficiency; exceptional torque and gradeability for smoother, more powerful operation; and next-generation, ethically sourced, high-energy batteries that deliver over 200 miles of range. The J4500 CHARGE is suited for use by tour and charter, employee shuttle and executive coach operators looking to lower their emissions and total operating costs.

Parts support is provided by NFI’s subsidiary NFI Parts, with training offered by the industry’s only ASE-accredited training center, MCI Academy. Further training and workforce development support is provided through NFI’s Vehicle Innovation Center. The VIC now offers virtual sessions to allow operators and drivers to increase their EV and AV training.

In addition to operating the VIC, NFI offers infrastructure support through its Infrastructure Solutions team, providing infrastructure services for sustainable mobility projects with over 200 chargers installed to date.