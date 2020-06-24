Motiv Power Systems Delivers Electric Box Trucks to the CRP

Motiv Power Systems, a sustainable technology company delivering all-electric chassis with a proven software platform for the electrification of medium-duty trucks and buses, has delivered nine electric box trucks to the Community Resource Project (CRP).

The electric trucks will be deployed in greater Sacramento to provide home energy audits, weatherization and HVAC services to low-income residents in an area where air quality is some of the worst in the country. Motiv’s Ford eQVM-approved electric-powered intelligent chassis (EPIC) E-450 chassis were outfitted with work truck bodies by Rockport Commercial Vehicles and purchased through South Bay Ford.

Funding for the electric vehicles (EVs) and charging infrastructure comes from the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District (SMAQMD), California Air Resources Board (CARB) and Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD). The vehicles have gone through pre-delivery inspection at Motiv’s newly opened Stockton service center, which will also serve as the base for any repairs or maintenance.

“As a non-profit organization that promotes energy efficiency, it is important that we lead by example in our efforts,” says Luis Sanchez, CEO of CRP.

“With the help of the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District and Motiv, we are now able to serve people in the region with a clean mobility option. By reducing energy consumption and lowering utility costs, we are saving residents money and decreasing emissions and associated air pollution – a win-win for everyone,” he adds.

CRP chose Motiv based on the company’s Sacramento presence and its track record of pre- and post-sales customer support. Motiv has grown rapidly in the last two years, with repeat orders from customers and opening new service centers to support them.

Motiv is focused on building a highly flexible system and a robust software platform that easily integrates already commercialized high-volume batteries, motors and other components into a chassis. This is an ideal solution for fleets as it requires little to no engineering or redesign and provides maximum vehicle configurations and compatibility with existing truck and bus body-builders.

This partnership delivers economic, social and environmental benefits by combining clean jobs with clean air. CRP plans to promote this electric truck project throughout the 42 energy providers network.

Utilizing fifth-generation software, Motiv has over 100 vehicles on the road, providing customers with greater than 99% uptime. Key customers include USPS, Aramark, AmeriPride, Bimbo Bakeries, Winnebago Industries and several school districts across the country.

Photo: CRP’s new electric truck from Motiv Power Systems post-inspection in their Stockton facility