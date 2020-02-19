Motiv Opens EV Service Center in San Joaquin Valley

Motiv Power Systems, a sustainable technology company that specializes in software platforms for the electrification of medium-duty trucks and buses, has opened a new facility in Stockton, Calif.

The facility will serve as a pre-delivery inspection and service center enabling local and efficient customer support. Along with U.S.-based engineering and assembling, this service center will support the majority of Motiv customers’ electric vehicle (EV) fleets that are in the San Joaquin Valley.

To date, Motiv customers nationwide have driven over 950,000 clean miles.

“With continued growth in the EV market for fleet electrification, customers prefer to work with a trusted partner for all of their vehicle and service needs. These customers recognize the value that clean transportation brings to their supply chain, their drivers and their community at large,” says Matt O’Leary, chairman and CEO of Motiv.

“We are dedicated to the success of our customers, and the opening of the Stockton facility is one step in a larger plan to support these goals,” he adds.

In addition to growing customer deployments, Motiv marked its 10th anniversary, secured $60 million in Series B funding and enabled over two dozen customers to electrify their fleets. Stockton is Motiv’s third California facility, along with its Hayward manufacturing facility and Foster City headquarters.

Vehicles electrified by Motiv feature operating software and power electronics on popular Ford chassis, most notably the E-450 and F-59. As a Ford partner and Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM) for EVs, Motiv adheres to Ford’s assessment criteria – verifying it meets manufacturing, assembly, workmanship, customer service and quality requirements that align with fleet customers’ long-term needs and goals.

Photo: The ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the opening of Motiv’s new Stockton service center