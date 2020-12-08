Motiv, Alsco Deploying All-Electric Step Vans

As fleets nationwide transition to all-electric vehicles for last-mile deliveries, Motiv Power Systems, a sustainable technology company delivering EV solutions for medium-duty trucks and buses, says it is deploying four all-electric step vans with Alsco, a global uniform service company.

The zero-emission step vans are built on Motiv’s EPIC F-59 Ford eQVM-approved chassis and will serve routes in Sacramento and Los Angeles – with dozens more planned for next year. Alsco selected Motiv after successful demonstrations where Alsco drivers and depot managers were impressed with the Motiv-powered electric trucks’ performance.

Ideal for Alsco’s routes, Motiv’s EPIC F-59 chassis incorporate its fifth-generation electric powertrain technology, AdaptEV software and BMW battery packs. The all-electric step vans will reduce operation and maintenance costs by up to 85%, resulting in a lower total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle.

Alsco works to make their processes more sustainable and source products from vendors who prioritize eco-friendly options. By introducing zero-emission all-electric step vans into their fleet, Alsco is taking concrete steps to decrease its carbon footprint in the communities they serve.

“Alsco’s products, by nature, are more sustainable compared to disposables,” says Ben Fox, director of sales and marketing at Alsco. “We promote the use of reusable items, like uniforms, cloth napkins, towels, isolation gowns and floor mats to our customers. It only makes sense for us to put our delivery drivers in sustainable, efficient, reliable Motiv-powered all-electric step vans.”

In addition to step vans, Motiv’s EPIC chassis power school buses, shuttle buses, box trucks, mobile medical vehicles and more.