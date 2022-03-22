Mone Transport Orders 20 Hypertruck ERX Units for Door-to-Door Services

Mone Transport has ordered 20 units of Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s Hypertruck ERX.

Based in Laredo, Texas, the door-to-door service provider is an early adopter of green technology, with Hyliion hybrid diesel solutions already incorporated into its operations.

Mone Transport reserved 40 Hypertruck ERX units in July 2021 and has converted 20 of those reservations to orders after their recent ride and drive experience at Hyliion’s headquarters.

“From the outset of our work with Mone, it was apparent that they are a forward-thinking, technology-minded company and I’m thrilled that their interest in our powertrain solutions continues to grow with their Hypertruck ERX order,” says Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion.

“In showcasing our Hypertruck ERX over the past several months, it’s become increasingly clear that fleets need a practical solution that can help reduce their emissions while maintaining performance. I look forward to our continued collaboration with Mone Transport as they add these units to their fleet and advance on their path to electrification,” Healy adds.

“The trucking industry is far behind when it comes to innovative technology, and we’re excited to play our part in helping accelerate the adoption of solutions that tackle climate change,” states Andres Garcia, president of Mone Transport. “These Hypertruck ERX units will enable us to break away from the volatile diesel fuel market and begin utilizing alternative fuels for a cleaner and more efficient fleet, benefiting our customers, drivers and the environment.”

The Hypertruck ERX is an electric powertrain that is recharged by an onboard natural gas generator for Class 8 commercial trucks that aims to provide lower operating costs, emissions reductions and superior performance. Utilizing the 700+ commercial natural gas vehicle filling stations across North America, it enables long range and quick refueling, and when fueled with renewable natural gas, can provide net-negative carbon emissions to commercial fleets.