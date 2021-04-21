Momentum Dynamics Receives CE Certification for Wireless EV Charging Solution

Momentum Dynamics Corp., a company that specializes in wireless charging for electric vehicles (EVs), has issued a declaration of CE conformity for its 75 kW, 150 kW and 300 kW charging solutions. This is the only wireless EV charging solution to achieve this designation for power levels in excess of 75 kW.

CE Marking indicates the company’s technology and products comply with the EU’s directive and is required for products manufactured or sold in the European Economic Area. Specifically, this declaration of conformity states that Momentum’s solution meets the relevant harmonized performance and safety standards and will not endanger lives or property. To achieve the declaration the company’s products had to undergo a series of tests including environmental, efficiency, personal safety, structural integrity and electromagnetic emissions/immunity testing.

“These tests and this certification are critically important given the rapid pace of advancement in the market for vehicle electrification in Europe and the rest of the world,” says Andy Daga, founder and CEO of Momentum. “This is a breakthrough for automatic inductive charging as a commercial alternative to conductive EV charging that will accelerate the transition to fully electrified transportation and logistics.”

Wireless charging for EVs allows automatic charging during regular operation. While in-service, such as during the loading of passengers or parcels, an equipped vehicle parks over charging pads that are embedded in the pavement or mounted on the floor of a garage. The charging is automatic and requires no action or supervision by the driver who is free to continue primary duties such as vehicle loading or attending to passengers. The system works in all weather and is unaffected by rain, ice or snow.

Momentum says its system has been proven through years of service in the U.S. market with power levels of 50 kW to 300 kW and can scale to power levels more than 450 kW. The company’s solutions in the U.S. marketplace have been delivered under UL Field Certification since 2016.

Photo: Momentum Dynamics’ Case Study