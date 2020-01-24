Momentum Dynamics, Link Transit Extend Charging Agreement

Following the successful introduction and operation of a wirelessly-charged bus in 2018, Momentum Dynamics Corp., a provider of high-power wireless charging for electric vehicles, and Link Transit, a public transportation provider operating out of Wenatchee, Wash., say they have extended their relationship with a new 5-year agreement. Through this first-of-a-kind partnership, Momentum Dynamics will provide further charging systems and ongoing services for Link Transit’s growing fleet of electric buses.

Link Transit’s fleet electrification plan includes route expansion, increased on-route frequency of service, strategic upgrades to electrify its bus fleet and a new suite of on-line ridership tools. As part of this plan, Link will add ten new electric buses to its fleet in 2020, all of which will be fitted with Momentum Dynamics’ wireless charging receivers. As part of the agreement, Momentum will provide 3 new on-route charging stations, each capable of delivering 300 kW.

“Automated wireless charging is a transformative technology,” says Andrew Daga, CEO of Momentum. “Wireless charging is extremely effective in operation and means that electric buses can now drive any route, without range anxiety, while maintaining an adequate energy reserve under all weather conditions. The extension of our relationship with Link Transit amply demonstrates that, and we are proud to partner with Link well into the future.”

In 2018, Link Transit commissioned the nation’s first 200 kW wireless charging system for a battery-electric transit bus from Momentum Dynamics. The system has been operational on a BYD K9S bus since then. Since installation, the system has delivered an impressive total power of 41 MWh for its vehicle charging. Recently, the bus ran a 14-hour scheduled route and maintained its battery state-of-charge above 90% throughout the journey, without the need for driver intervention.

Wireless is the most effective means of charging for electric transit fleets. Via strategically-placed wireless chargers, a bus automatically adds energy to its battery over regular, short periods regardless of weather such as rain, snow and ice.

Wireless buses provide an operator with greater route flexibility over plug-in systems and also deliver significant cost advantages.

On average, electric buses reduce power and maintenance costs by one dollar per mile compared to diesel and hybrid buses. Cost models show savings of over 40% in dedicated electric fleets, amounting to millions of dollars in savings per year.

Momentum is installing additional wireless charging systems in the U.S. and Europe in 2020.

Photo: A Link Transit electric bus wirelessly charging