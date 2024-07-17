Missouri Agency Provides Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program Funds

The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) has made applications available for the Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program (BIIP). This program supports an increase in distribution and use of biofuels in Missouri. Funds will be awarded to fuel retailers, fuel distributors, terminal companies or fleet operations that dispense – or will soon store or dispense — ethanol blends of E15 or higher, or biodiesel blends of B6 or higher.

Applications are due October 15, 2024, and projects receiving funds will be notified no later than November 29, 2024.

Half of the funding will be designated to biodiesel projects, and half will be designated to ethanol projects. Each applicant must be a business entity that is constructing new, retrofitting or improving existing infrastructure or equipment that handles biodiesel fuel, biodiesel blend fuel or ethanol-blended gasoline at a Missouri facility. The project may include multiple locations within the state.

“MASBDA is proud to play a part in growing biofuel availability in Missouri,” says Jill Wood, the authority’s executive director. “An investment in biofuel is an investment in Missouri agriculture due to the increased demand for soybeans and corn, two of Missouri’s top commodities.”

Funds may be used for, but are not limited to, costs associated with the construction, installation, upgrade or retrofit of:

Fuel dispensers/pumps

Related/attached equipment

Underground or aboveground storage tanks

Tank system components

Other infrastructure located in Missouri with the sole purpose to ensure the environmentally safe availability of blends of ethanol or biodiesel

Within each fuel category, up to 75% of the funds will be awarded to Tier 1 projects. Up to 25% of funds will be awarded to Tier 2 projects.

Tier 1 — Any terminal company, fuel distributor or fuel retailer with more than five locations. The maximum grant award for Tier 1 entities is 50% of eligible costs or $500,000, whichever is less.

Tier 2 — Any fuel retailer with five or fewer stations, fleet operations or individual businesses. The maximum grant award for Tier 2 entities is 75% of eligible costs or $250,000, whichever is less.