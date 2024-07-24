Minnesota Awards Over $3M to 16 Retailers to Increase Biofuels Access

Sixteen retail service stations throughout Minnesota have received grant funding from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) to increase access to and sales of motor fuel blends containing at least 15% ethanol.

Through the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Biofuels Infrastructure Grant program, the 16 stations were awarded a total of over $3 million in one-time funds through a competitive review process. A full list of this year’s recipients and their award amounts is found below.

“With the EPA’s recent decision to allow year-round E15 sales for 2024 and beyond, the MDA is pleased to partner with these service stations to expand access to this lower-cost, cleaner fuel alternative at the pump for Minnesotans while supporting our state’s agricultural community,” says Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen.

Grant funds can be used to cover costs associated with the replacement or upgrading of current station equipment so it can be certified as compatible with E25 or higher motor fuel blends. To be eligible, grantees must be a retail petroleum dispenser in Minnesota with no more than 10 sites.

Details of previously funded projects as well as more information on the Biofuels Infrastructure Grant can be found on the MDA website.

Funding for this grant program is made available through a legislative appropriation for the AGRI Program, as well as additional support from Minnesota Corn. The AGRI Program administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout Minnesota to advance the state’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

Grantee organizations/station names, locations and grant award amounts are:

AJ’s Gas & Grocery Inc, Herman, $199,000

Argyle Clark, Argyle, $145,686

Clearview General Store, Lutsen, $199,000

Fred’s Store Goodland, Goodland, $159,084

Hallock Cenex, Hallock, $194,980.50

Jerry’s U-Save, Morris, $199,000

Kenny’s Tire and Auto, Bemidji, $199,000

Lac qui Parle Co-op Madison, Madison, $199,000

Morris Coop North Station, Morris, $199,000

Pump n Munch Robbinsdale, Robbinsdale, $199,000

Robbinsdale BP, Robbinsdale, $199,000

Sabin C Store, Sabin, $199,000

Shell in Jordan, Jordan, $199,000

Station 59, Thief River Falls, $179,431

The Corner Store, Inver Grove Heights, $199,000

The One Stop, Longville, $171,238

Total awarded: $3,039,419.50

