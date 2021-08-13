Milea Becomes First East Coast Volvo EV Certified Dealer

Milea Truck Sales and Leasing, serving New York City and the tri-state area, is the second Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) dealership and the first on the East Coast to become a Volvo EV Certified Dealer.

With this certification, Milea’s sales team is, together with the VTNA electromobility team, trained to consult with customers in the transition towards Class 8 electric trucks, evaluate which of their routes are the most ideal for electromobility, and which grants and incentives are available to apply for. They can work with customers on selecting the right Volvo VNR Electric configuration for their transport needs and what to consider when investing in charging infrastructure. Service technicians have also been fully trained and equipped to safely perform battery-electric truck maintenance and repairs for Volvo VNR Electric trucks in operation.

“Volvo Trucks’ comprehensive Volvo EV Certified Dealer program gives our customers the confidence of knowing that they are supported by the world’s leading experts in commercial electric truck technology and service,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Milea, located in an upcoming hot-spot for electromobility in the U.S., will be especially influential in our efforts to enhance commercial deployment of Class 8 battery-electric trucks.”

“As Volvo Trucks’ first Volvo EV Certified Dealer on the East Coast, we’re excited to help our fleet customers make the successful transition to electric trucks in their fleet operations,” says Barry Milea, Milea Truck Sales and Leasing’s president. “Volvo Trucks is on the cutting edge in EV commercial product offerings and production, and the Volvo VNR Electric, along with the Volvo EV Certified Dealer program, is the gold standard.”

Image: A Volvo VNR Electric bound for Manhattan Beer Distributors received its final pre-customer inspection at Milea Truck Sales and Leasing, the second Volvo Trucks dealership and the first on the East Coast to become a Volvo EV Certified Dealer.