Michigan Transit Fleet Acquires CNG Buses

The Blue Water Area Transportation Commission (BWATC), based in Port Huron, Mich., will be integrating a half dozen low-floor 35-foot Gillig compressed natural gas buses into its service fleet, replacing assets that need to be retired.

According to a report from the Times Herald, the transit agency used a total of $3.46 million in Federal Transit Administration and Michigan Department of Transportation funds to support the purchase of the CNG buses.

“The addition of the new Gillig CNG buses to our fleet reflects our mission of quality transportation services to our residents,” the Times Herald reported BWATC chair Linda Bruckner as saying.

“Public transportation is for all to use and enjoy. We at Blue Water Transit are proud to serve the residents of St. Clair County.”

