Miami-Dade Transit Adding Dozens of Additional NGVs

New Flyer of America Inc. says Miami-Dade Transit (MDT), operated by Miami-Dade County Transportation and Public Works, has awarded a new contract to New Flyer for 140 Xcelsior compressed natural gas (CNG) 40-foot, heavy-duty transit buses.

The buses will replace older, end-of-life diesel vehicles with low-emission and more efficient buses that deliver increased sustainability in the community. Since 1994, New Flyer, alongside NFI sister companies MCI and ARBOC, has delivered over 1,350 buses to Miami-Dade Transit, including over 300 CNG transit buses over the past two years.

“We are proud to continue supporting Miami-Dade Transit with an additional fleet of high-quality transit buses that deliver a safe, clean and reliable ridership experience,” says Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer of America.

“New Flyer’s Xcelsior CNG buses conform to Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Comprehensive Heavy-Duty National Program standards, reducing fuel consumption for heavy-duty highway vehicles,” he adds.

CNG propulsion can reduce nitrogen oxides emissions and has an immediate impact on improving air quality. With clean, safe and readily available technology, CNG propulsion emits 90% less nitrogen oxide (NOx) than diesel engines – and meets particulate matter levels without the need for a filter.

Miami-Dade Transit is the primary public transit authority of Miami-Dade County, Fla., and the greater Miami area, providing service from Miami Beach and Key Biscayne to West Miami-Dade, as far north as Broward County and as far south as Homestead, Florida City and the Middle Keys. It is the largest transit system in Florida, delivering over 80 million passenger trips per year.

To learn more about New Flyer CNG buses, click here.

Photo: Xcelsior CNG buses conform to the EPA and NHTSA comprehensive Heavy-Duty National Program